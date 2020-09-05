STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dean of Tiruchy MGMGH tests positive for coronavirus

As a result of this direct exposure to the virus, several doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at the hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Published: 05th September 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy

A doctor at work in Tiruchy's MGMGH. (File Photo | MK Ashok Kumar)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) Dr K Vanitha has tested positive for COVID-19. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning.

As she experienced symptoms of cough for a few days, the Dean got a swab test done. However, the test result was negative. In the CT scan, signs of COVID were detected.

A senior doctor at the MGMGH told TNIE that the Dean was doing fine.

“She had mild symptoms of cough and a slight fever. She has been admitted in a separate ward and is being monitored,”

MGMGH is a dedicated COVID hospital and has been treating patients since the pandemic began. The Dean has also been on the frontline. The hospital has almost 1000 beds for treating coronavirus patients. As a result of this direct exposure to the virus, several doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at the hospital have tested positive for COVID. Patients from nearby districts are also referred to MGMGH if they are serious. 

So far, 3539 patients who were treated at MGMGH have recovered. The district has seen a total of 7903 cases.

As of 4th September, of the total 808 active cases, 257 COVID patients are taking treatment at the MGMGH.
 

