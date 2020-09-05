Firecracker unit blast: Leaders condole deaths in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties condoled the death of nine people in the blast at a firecracker unit near Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district on Friday. In a press statement, DMK president MK Stalin termed the incident a great tragedy.

TNCC president KS Alagiri said the solatium of Rs 2 lakh announced by the State government is not enough and urged the government to increase the relief amount. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan urged the government to offer `10 lakh as solatium to the victims’ family and offer proper treatment to injured persons and give compensation.

PMK youth wing secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss sought world-class treatment for the injured persons and a compensation of `10 lakh each to the family of victims.TMC president GK Vasan also urged the government to offer adequate solatium to victims’ families.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also urged the government to increase the solatium to the victims’ family and to ensure the safety of the employees in the cracker manufacturing units.Earlier, expressing anguish over the incident, the Chief Minister had announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to each of the bereaved families.