Governor Purohit, CM Palaniswami extend Teachers’ Day greetings

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday extended Teachers Day greetings. Extending his felicitations to all teachers, the Governor said, “The students are known by the values they display and the values are born out of the character-building that is undertaken by the teachers.

Every gesture, every action, every thought of the teacher silently hones the personality of the child! Great teachers play a pivotal role in Nation Building. The Chief Minister, in his message, said, “Teachers inculcate the virtues like character, culture, self-confidence, steadfastness, to their students and thus they are engaged in developing an intellectual society.”

Stating that every year, the birth anniversary of the noted philosopher, educationist, and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was being celebrated as Teachers’ Day across the country, Palaniswami recalled that the State government has been honouring teachers by presenting them with the Dr Radhakrishnan award and many other honours.

Leaders extend wishes

DMK president MK Stalin said teaching is a one of the noble professions and every teacher is doing a commendable job to create a knowledge treasure. DMK will safeguard teachers fraternity, he said. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AISMK president R Sarathkumar, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, TMC president GK Vasan and others also conveyed their wishes.