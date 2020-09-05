STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Purohit, CM Palaniswami extend Teachers’ Day greetings

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday extended Teachers Day greetings. 

Published: 05th September 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday extended Teachers Day greetings. Extending his felicitations to all teachers, the Governor said, “The students are known by the values they display and the values are born out of the character-building that is undertaken by the teachers.

Every gesture, every action, every thought of the teacher silently hones the personality of the child! Great teachers play a pivotal role in Nation Building. The Chief Minister, in his message, said, “Teachers inculcate the virtues like character, culture, self-confidence, steadfastness, to their students and thus they are engaged in developing an intellectual society.”

Stating that every year, the birth anniversary of the noted philosopher, educationist, and former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was being celebrated as Teachers’ Day across the country,  Palaniswami recalled that the State government has been honouring teachers by presenting them with the Dr Radhakrishnan award and many other honours.

Leaders extend wishes
DMK president MK Stalin said teaching is a one of the noble professions and every teacher is doing a commendable job to create a knowledge treasure. DMK will safeguard teachers fraternity, he said. TNCC president KS Alagiri, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AISMK president R Sarathkumar, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran, TMC president GK Vasan and others also conveyed their wishes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Teachers’ Day Banwarilal Purohit Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp