Man arrested on rape charge, days after minor gives birth 

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 21-year-old youth was arrested for impregnating a minor girl. The 15-year-old victim had given birth to a baby on July 25 at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital. Sources said the girls’ family maintained a low profile and hid her pregnancy.

A few days later, the girl allegedly abandoned the baby, which raised suspicion. On Friday, the girl’s mother filed a police complaint stating that Ramakrishnan had sexually assaulted her. The accused had been living on the same street. Sources in the village said that there were talks of the two getting married. However, the accused’s mother did not agree to the marriage.