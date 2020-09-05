STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plasma therapy failing comorbid patients?

On August 23, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated a plasma bank at the hospital to mark the launch of the therapy.

Plasma therapy will be started soon in Salem for COVID-19 treatment.

COIMBATORE: A section of doctors in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) said that the administration of convalescent plasma therapy on comorbid patients is failing to fetch desired results. A doctor said two comorbid persons, out of 11 Covid-19 patients who underwent the therapy, succumbed to the infection. 

On August 23, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated a plasma bank at the hospital to mark the launch of the therapy. A higher official said that the nine patients, who did not have comorbid conditions, responded to the treatment effectively and their condition is stable now.  

Explaining the process involved in the therapy, the official said that a small amount of blood plasma is extracted from a Covid-recovered person after completion of 14 days of home quarantine. “About 400 ml of plasma is extracted from a Covid survivor. The extract goes through a host of screening processes before administering it to at least two infected persons.

We are seeing that the health condition of patients without comorbidities is becoming stable,” the official said.A source in the hospital administration said that the officials are contemplating on restricting the therapy only to persons without comorbidities. Presently, the therapy is provided only to those who have given their consent, while others are put on regular medical care. Currently, CMCH has five registered plasma donors. 

