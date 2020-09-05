STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Prepare to handle spike in Covid cases: Chief secy Shanmugam

‘With Unlock in place, spike is likely if people do not follow norms’

Published: 05th September 2020 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam holding a discussion with Collectors through video conference on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Friday directed all Collectors to be ready to handle spike in Corona cases if people do not adhere to norms.“The worst in pandemic management is yet to come. With opening up of industries, public transport, temples, etc., we could see a spike in October if people do not adhere to the norms,” the Chief Secretary said after holding a detailed discussion with the Collectors through video conference.

The district administration should mount Information Education Communication (IEC) to create awareness and educate the public on self-imposed discipline and accountability in Covid control. Shanmugam pointed out that the strategy has now shifted from lockdown restriction to containment zone management with effective perimeter control so that life gets back to normal. 

“The shift is from government-driven testing, isolation, treating strategy to public driven testing, quarantine, isolation and treating strategy.  The role of the administration now is for strategic and focused intervention to control disease spread and to provide adequate facilities for testing and treatment, both private and government,” he added.  

The Chief Secretary also said if need be, the Collectors could increase the number of sample collection centres. Shanmugam underscored the point that the next 2-3 months are very critical due to non-availability of the vaccine. “Strict enforcement of discipline through local bodies and police by levying fines and closure of establishment if needed essentially to control spread or as a deterrent is important.

The Collectors should be familiar with the recently framed rules under the Epidemic Act,” he added. Shanmugam also said the normal activity of administration including development works and implementation of welfare schemes must resume, but caution must be exercised.

Collectors should encourage more private hospitals to augment testing, treatment facilities and also to provide more care centres for persons who can afford to pay so that the pressure on government facility is reduced. “Collectors should monitor charges levied by private hospitals and ensure that guidelines are followed,” added Shanmugam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid cases K Shanmugam COVID 19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp