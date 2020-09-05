Prepare to handle spike in Covid cases: Chief secy Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Friday directed all Collectors to be ready to handle spike in Corona cases if people do not adhere to norms.“The worst in pandemic management is yet to come. With opening up of industries, public transport, temples, etc., we could see a spike in October if people do not adhere to the norms,” the Chief Secretary said after holding a detailed discussion with the Collectors through video conference.

The district administration should mount Information Education Communication (IEC) to create awareness and educate the public on self-imposed discipline and accountability in Covid control. Shanmugam pointed out that the strategy has now shifted from lockdown restriction to containment zone management with effective perimeter control so that life gets back to normal.

“The shift is from government-driven testing, isolation, treating strategy to public driven testing, quarantine, isolation and treating strategy. The role of the administration now is for strategic and focused intervention to control disease spread and to provide adequate facilities for testing and treatment, both private and government,” he added.

The Chief Secretary also said if need be, the Collectors could increase the number of sample collection centres. Shanmugam underscored the point that the next 2-3 months are very critical due to non-availability of the vaccine. “Strict enforcement of discipline through local bodies and police by levying fines and closure of establishment if needed essentially to control spread or as a deterrent is important.

The Collectors should be familiar with the recently framed rules under the Epidemic Act,” he added. Shanmugam also said the normal activity of administration including development works and implementation of welfare schemes must resume, but caution must be exercised.

Collectors should encourage more private hospitals to augment testing, treatment facilities and also to provide more care centres for persons who can afford to pay so that the pressure on government facility is reduced. “Collectors should monitor charges levied by private hospitals and ensure that guidelines are followed,” added Shanmugam.