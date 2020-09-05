STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Respect alliance dharma or else we will hit back, AIADMK warns allies

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said this while responding to the remark of BJP state president L Murugan that the BJP would not accept the views expressed by AIADMK ministers

Published: 05th September 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

Amid the war of words between leaders of the BJP and the AIADMK, the latter on Saturday advised allies to respect the alliance dharma, or else the ruling party would be forced to hit back.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said this while responding to the remark of BJP state president L Murugan that the BJP would not accept the views expressed by ministers. Asked whether he was of the opinion that the BJP had failed to respect the alliance dharma, Jayakumar said his remark was not aimed at the BJP but it was a general request to all allies.

Asked about Murugan's statement that they can't accept the views expressed by AIADMK Ministers, Jayakumar said, "Who is he to command us? As far as the AIADMK is concerned, we have been adhering to the alliance dharma strictly. We never deviated from this dharma by an iota. When in an alliance, the views expressed (by the allies) should be healthy. When criticisms are heaped from the other side, how can we be mere spectators?  So, we are forced to express some views to counter the criticisms."

In this connection, the Minister said, "Our late leaders MGR and Amma have taught us that we should not drag others into a fight but when others do that, we should give it back.  Those who are in the alliance should maintain alliance dharma. That is our request."

Asked whether he was accusing the BJP of not maintaining the alliance dharma, Jayakumar said, "I say this as a general norm for all in the alliance. The AIADMK rule should continue in Tamil Nadu. This is the alliance dharma. I hope you understand my point.”

On the wall posters appearing in Theni district portraying actor Vijay in the attire of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, the Minister said, “Everyone cannot become MGR.”

