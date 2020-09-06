CM Palaniswami to hold discussions with health experts on Sept 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will be holding discussions with health experts committee at the Secretariat on September 8. The meeting is being held following Unlock 4.0 coming into effect on September 1 with bus and train services plying again and more relaxations announced.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, earlier, had told District Collectors to be on vigil to tackle any spike in cases owing to the increased relaxations. Palaniswmai is likely to discuss additional precautionary measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister will also be visiting Tiruvallur district to review corona prevention works and welfare schemes. On September 9, he will be visiting Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, and on September 11, he will be holding a review meeting in Kancheepuram district. Palaniswami will take part in the monsoon session of the Assembly, which begins on September 14, following which he will start visiting districts again.