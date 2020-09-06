STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Coimbatore's positivity drops to 9.9% following increased testing

The district health department is still sending about 1,000 samples to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai to avoid a backlog in test results.

Published: 06th September 2020 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid test on Friday

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid test on Friday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following a significant increase in Covid-19 testing, the positivity rate in Coimbatore district has dropped from 13 per cent at the end of August to 9.9 per cent on Sunday. Health department sources said that, till a few weeks ago, the city had been testing only 4,500 samples per day. That has now been increased to 7,000 samples per day, collected from residents and primary contacts. 

"We have been directed to increase the sample size to ensure early diagnosis of infected persons and their contacts,” a senior health official said. “The district is currently witnessing a wave of new cases. We will have to maintain the testing at the current levels in order to reduce the spread of infection," the official explained. For this purpose, at least 120 fever camps are being conducted in the five zones of the city corporation to screen the residents and collect nasal samples for testing.

The district health department is still sending about 1,000 samples to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai to avoid a backlog in test results.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID test
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp