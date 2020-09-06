Erode PMK leader M Velusamy succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

ERODE: Erode district Panchayat Vice-Chairman M Velusamy (48) succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Saturday.

According to the health department officials, Velusamy, a resident of Bhavani's Anandampalayam was admitted to Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai and was under treatment for the past one week.

Velusamy who represented Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) was elected as a vice president of ward no.8 in a local body election. He was also the former state deputy general secretary of PMK party.

PMK founder S Ramadoss expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and recalled that Velumany had joined the party as a youngster and held several positions through his hard work.

He said that his death was a great loss to the party and Erode district. He also noted that Velusamy had participated in various stirs, demonstrations and events organized by PMK including 'Cauvery Kappom and Athikadavu Avinashi water project.