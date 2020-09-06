Leaders pay homage to freedom fighter VO Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ministers from the State led by Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and senior officials paid floral tributes to freedom fighter VO Chidambaram at the Chennai port complex on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.

Paying rich tributes to Chidambaram by recalling his role in the freedom struggle, DMK president MK Stalin, in a statement, said even after 150 years, Chidambaram stays in our minds owing to his sacrifices and service to the country. At Coimbatore, BJP State president L Murugan paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chidambaram.

CM grants solatium to kin of 25 accident victims

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday granted a solatium of `1 lakh each to the families of 25 people who lost their lives in various accidents recently. He also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.