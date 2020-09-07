Blaze reignites at oil tanker in Indian Ocean as firefighting efforts continue for fifth day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The blaze has re-ignited at the Panamanian flagship oil tanker MT New Diamond which is carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil even as firefighting efforts by the Indian Coast Guard and Indian and Sri Lankan Navies continue for the fifth day.

The Indian Coast Guard said intense and persistent firefighting efforts are on amidst the inclement weather. Coast Guard sources said the flames have been brought under control on MT New Diamond, which was chartered by the Indian Oil Corporation.

Battling the fire in the sea is a biggest challenge, say Coast Guard sources. The vessel is now 40 nautical miles away from the Sri Lankan coast after the fire, which broke out in the engine room on Thursday following an explosion, resulting in a two-metre crack which has been observed from the weather deck. This crack is approximately 10 metres above the waterline on the port quarter deck.

Currently, foam and water is constantly pumped to contain the fire which is spreading due to 3200 tonnes of heavy fuel oil. The vessel is safe and the oil is intact. The pollution response will start only in case there is an oil spill, sources added.

Meanwhile, in a pre-dawn joint operation with the Customs, Indian Coast Guard apprehended a fishing boat 'Sagar' near Diamond Harbour, Kolkata, involved in smuggling textiles worth Rs 5 crore. Further investigations are in progress.