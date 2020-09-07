STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation thanked for its 'positive' attitude!

Taking a jibe at CCMC for reportedly sealing a house near Hope College in Peelamedu the residents erected a banner outside their house, announcing that they are not infected.

Published: 07th September 2020 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Taking a jibe at Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for reportedly sealing a house near Hope College in Peelamedu after four persons tested Covid-19 positive, the residents erected a banner outside their house, announcing that they are not infected.

In the banner, the residents thanked the corporation for declaring four persons in their house as Covid-19 positive. They said that sealing their house had caused them mental agony.

However, the city corporation officials said they would impose a fine on the violators for jumping the containing zone.

A 57-year-old man near Hope College succumbed to Covid-19 on August 31. The next day, the city corporation collected samples of the family members of the deceased, and four persons were tested positive on September 3.

One of the family members said, "We thought we would be admitted to ESI Hospital, but the officials said only symptomatic patients would be admitted. Since we are asymptomatic, we were put under home quarantine."

Sources said that the family members removing the sheets used to seal their house and got themselves tested for Covid-19 again by spending Rs. 15,000 in a private hospital. "All of them tested negative," they said.

A higher official at the corporation said that the patients concerned were asymptomatic. "The result could differ as they have undergone the second test only a couple of days after testing positive," he said, adding that by venturing out, they have put other people's lives in danger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus CCMC
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp