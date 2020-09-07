Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation thanked for its 'positive' attitude!

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Taking a jibe at Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for reportedly sealing a house near Hope College in Peelamedu after four persons tested Covid-19 positive, the residents erected a banner outside their house, announcing that they are not infected.

In the banner, the residents thanked the corporation for declaring four persons in their house as Covid-19 positive. They said that sealing their house had caused them mental agony.

However, the city corporation officials said they would impose a fine on the violators for jumping the containing zone.

A 57-year-old man near Hope College succumbed to Covid-19 on August 31. The next day, the city corporation collected samples of the family members of the deceased, and four persons were tested positive on September 3.

One of the family members said, "We thought we would be admitted to ESI Hospital, but the officials said only symptomatic patients would be admitted. Since we are asymptomatic, we were put under home quarantine."

Sources said that the family members removing the sheets used to seal their house and got themselves tested for Covid-19 again by spending Rs. 15,000 in a private hospital. "All of them tested negative," they said.

A higher official at the corporation said that the patients concerned were asymptomatic. "The result could differ as they have undergone the second test only a couple of days after testing positive," he said, adding that by venturing out, they have put other people's lives in danger.