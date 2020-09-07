STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parks, tourist spots in Nilgiris district to be opened for public from September 9

Published: 07th September 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 08:14 PM

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UDHAGAMANDALAM: All the parks, coming under Horticulture department in Nilgiris district, will be opened for pubic and tourists from September 9, District Collector Innocent Divya said on Monday.

The Government Botanical Gardens, Rose Garden, Sims Park, Tea Park and Katteri park are the major tourist attractions in the district.

With anticipated huge inflow of tourists, the administration has taken measures for Coronavirus infection check for tourists before entering the parks, she said.

Besides, E-pass is a must for those entering the district, she said, adding that local people can enter by showing their identity cards and separate passes will be issued to tourists.

Tourists were banned in the district and all the parks were closed from March 24.

