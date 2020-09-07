Plea to appoint more Dalit Bishops

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A national-level virtual conference held on Saturday called for appointment of more number of Dalit Christian Bishops all over India, including Syro Malabar and Syro-Malankara catholic churches.

It was pointed out that of four Cardinals and 31 Archbishops in India, not one is from the Dalit background. Similarly, among approximately 180-odd Bishops, only 11 are from the Dalit Christian community and out of 18 Bishops in Tamil Nadu, only one is from the Dalit Christian community, whereas the total population of the Dalit Christians in the whole Indian Catholic Church is 80 percentage as per Vatican Website, a resolution of the conference pointed out.