PM-KISAN scheme probe: CB-CID seizes Rs 68 lakh in Cuddalore

In another major development in the probe into PM-KISAN scheme irregularities in Cuddalore district, CB-CID officials seized nearly Rs 68 lakh on Sunday.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In another major development in the probe into PM-KISAN scheme irregularities in Cuddalore district, CB-CID officials seized nearly Rs 68 lakh on Sunday. Previously, the officials had seized Rs 4.20 crore that was illegally transferred to fake PM-KISAN accounts.  

The Cuddalore CB-CID, after taking over the probe and registering a case on September 1, detained eight persons from Virudhachalam for inquiry. Reportedly, thousands of ineligible people across 13 districts created fake accounts and took advantage of the scheme that was aimed at providing farmers an income assistance of Rs 2,000 every four months.

ALSO READ: 7,792 fake accounts in Krishnagiri

Since April 1, as many as 80,752 accounts were created in Cuddalore district alone for receiving benefits under the scheme. Officials have confirmed that only 3,500 of those belonged to eligible persons. Even fraudsters from other districts created 40,000 accounts here.

During the initial stage of the investigation, nearly Rs 4 crore was seized from around 37 banks in Cuddalore district and about Rs 20 lakh was seized from accounts created by fraudsters hailing from other districts. Further probe is on.

