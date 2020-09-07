STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry registers 292 fresh COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the health department on Monday, 263 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 17 in Karaikal, three in Yanam and nine in Mahe region.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As many as 292 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 died in the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM on Monday. So far, 17316 persons have been  infected by the virus  of which  12135  were treated and discharged and 280 died leaving 4865 active cases.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the health department on Monday, 263 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 17 in Karaikal, three in Yanam and nine in Mahe region. While 1752 remain hospitalized, 3104 are in home quarantine. 

Presently,1478 persons are being treated in hospitals in Puducherry region, 83 in Karaikal, 153 in Yanam and 38 in Mahe region. The case fatality rate is 1.88 percent , while recovery rate is 70.08 percent.

