Anna University final semester exams from Sept 22

A university circular said that the conduct of the exams will be subject to the approval of "all appropriate regular bodies which we hope to secure soon."

A file photo of Anna University | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University, in a circular on Tuesday, announced that it plans to conduct its final semester examinations online for both undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 22-29.

The circular, however, added that the conduct of the exams will be subject to the approval of "all appropriate regular bodies which we hope to secure soon."

The exams will follow an objective pattern of questioning using multiple choice-based questions (MCQs). Students can appear for the exams from their homes for the first time using devices such as laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets with internet, camera, and microphone facilities.

The circular also noted that a mock test shall be held a week before the commencement of the exam to acquiesce students to the online exam format. "The time table and other details of the final semester examinations will be notified soon on the university's website," the circular said.

