STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Common tests will affect rural students: Minister

Tamil Nadu would not be following the NEP with regard to allowing colleges to only be autonomous or be a constituent college of a University.

Published: 08th September 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan

Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre’s decision to allow the National Testing Agency to conduct entrance tests will put rural students at a disadvantage and the Tamil Nadu government is not in support of the move, Minister for Higher Education KP Anbalagan said in a letter to Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday. “This move will discourage rural students and become a burden, and hence, we are not in favour of this,”  he said.

Calling the contents of the letter as “initial remarks” on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Anbalagan said the State has already decided to continue with its two-language policy as it has been a “success”. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had appointed a seven-member panel to be chaired by the Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, to analyse the policy to make recommendations.

“The State will surpass the Centre’s target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035 by aiming for 65 per cent enrolment, since it is set to achieve the Centre’s target by this year itself. Tamil Nadu has a teacher-student ratio of 1:17 against the All-India ratio of 1:26,” Anbalagan said.

Tamil Nadu would not be following the NEP with regard to allowing colleges to only be autonomous or be a constituent college of a University. Pointing out that a large number of colleges in the State are affiliated institutions, Anbalagan told Pokhriyal that this would affect lot of students.

“Out of 587 college across the State, only 53 are autonomous  and all the others are required to be nurtured suitably by the affiliated universities and then improve upon their quality standards,” he said asserting that present model be allowed in the State.

The one point that Anbalagan did welcome was the NEP committee’s decision to convert the BEd programme into a 4-year Integrated Degree Course including two major subjects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KP Anbalagan entrance exam
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp