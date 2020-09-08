STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Happy to represent US in South India: Consul General

Judith Ravin, who recently took charge as  Consul General at the United States Consulate General, Chennai, said that she looked forward to working in partnership across sectors in South India.

Published: 08th September 2020

Judith Ravin, US Consul General, Chennai

Judith Ravin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Judith Ravin, who recently took charge as Consul General at the United States Consulate General, Chennai, said that she looked forward to working in partnership across sectors in South India.

"Business, trade, investment, education, US-India collaboration on space technology and management of natural resources — these are among our shared interests in the consular district and part of my journey as Consul General Chennai," Ravin said in a video message, which was posted on the US Consulate Chennai's Twitter handle on Sunday. 

"From the innovation hub of Bengaluru, bio-diverse forests of Kerala, the cultural melting pot that Tamil Nadu has become over the centuries, the unique marine ecosystems of the Andaman and Nicobar islands to the scenic beauty of Puducherry and Lakshadweep, there is so much to see in the region," Ravin said. 

She had served as the public affairs counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru, before her arrival in Chennai. According to an official statement, she has held other diplomatic posts in Islamabad, Pakistan; Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Khartoum, Sudan; Yaoundé, Cameroon; and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

"It is my great privilege to represent the US in South India, especially at this historically difficult time of the pandemic," Ravin said in the statement.

