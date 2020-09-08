Not wearing a mask? Then you must undergo a COVID-19 test in Coimbatore

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The district health department has collected nasal swabs of 16 people in Pollachi after it found them loitering without masks.

The health department started this practice on Monday in a novel bid to encourage people to wear masks while venturing out.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar said, "Only the practice of wearing masks and following social distancing norms can prevent us from contracting the infection. Those who do not wear masks shall be subjected to COVID-19 tests."

The samples would be collected from violators after imposing a fine of Rs 200 as per the state government order, said Ramesh, adding that violators shall also be given 10 surgical masks free of cost.

"Some might think they can keep the viral infection at bay even without a mask, but that is wrong. They should be made aware of the guidelines during the pandemic," said Ramesh.

Two mobile squads have been formed in Pollachi for this purpose, while there are plans to roll out the same practice in the city limits soon.