Return Class X, XII mark sheets of NEET impersonation scam suspects: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court allowed the petitions filed by two students, who were booked in NEET impersonation scam, seeking direction to CB-CID to return their original educational certificates.

The petitioners and several others were accused of engaging impersonators to write NEET on their behalf in an attempt to secure an MBBS seat. Since the petitioners cannot pursue medicine due to the allegations, they want to join Arts and Science Colleges. Hence, the need for their original certificates. As Theni Judicial Magistrate rejected their applications stating that their certificates were not submitted before the magistrate court, they approached the High Court Bench.

When the petitions were heard by Justice R Pongiappan, the Additional Public Prosecutor contended that the CB-CID had submitted the certificates and other documents before the judicial magistrate concerned. Recording the same, the judge directed the magistrate to handover the Class X and XII mark sheets of the petitioners after obtaining photocopies of the same. The judge further told the petitioners to get their transfer certificates from the medical colleges concerned.