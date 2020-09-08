TNIE Impact: Meenakshi College of Nursing in Madurai to sponsor girl's higher education

By Express News Service

MADURAI: After TNIE highlighted in an article on July 17, the plight of one S Abirami of Pudukottai district who had scored 366 out of 600 in the Class XII examinations, Meenakshi College of Nursing in Madurai has stepped in to fully sponsor her four-year BSc Nursing programme. She will be joining the college in a couple of days.

Abirami’s father was working in Malaysia as a security guard for a salary of Rs 15,000. Merely a month before she appeared for the board examinations, her father, who had suffered a stroke, fell off a building and died. Abirami, the eldest of the three daughters of her family, expressed to TNIE about her aspirations of becoming a nurse, thereby fulfilling her father’s dream.

Her mother Menaka, who works as a domestic help, expressed uncertainty in fulfilling her daughter’s dream due to the poor economic situation of the family.

Extending a helping hand to the family, Meenakshi College of Nursing, a unit of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, selected Abirami as a beneficiary of Chinnammal Kalvi Udhavi Thottam for free education, fully sponsoring the undergraduate programme, including food, accommodation and other fees.

