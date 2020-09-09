Covid-19: Five persons reinfected in Coimbatore so far
As many as five persons, who underwent Covid treatment and discharged in July, have been found to be reinfected, said Health department sources.
Published: 09th September 2020 05:09 AM | Last Updated: 09th September 2020 05:09 AM
COIMBATORE: As many as five persons, who underwent Covid treatment and discharged in July, have been found to be reinfected, said Health department sources. It may be noted that since July the hospitals stopped conducting exit tests on patients to confirm recovery.
Three persons were admitted to ESI Hospital, a health staff underwent treatment at Covid Care Centre at Codissia Trade Fair Complex, while the fifth person was treated in a private facility.