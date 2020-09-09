HC quashes part of G.O. permitting private bodies to perform kudimaramath works

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed certain portions of the G.O. Ms.No.171 passed by the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) in August 2017, with respect to the nomination of private bodies to carry out Kudimaramath works.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by Paramakudi farmers alleging that the authorities failed to reconstitute managing committees of farmers' organisations and allotted Kudimaramath works of Thalayadikottai tank in Paramakudi through nomination.

The judge observed that Kudimaramath work proposals should emanate only from farmers' organisations. Stating that failure to reconstitute managing committee cannot be cited as a reason by authorities for resorting to the nomination process, the judge quashed the portion of the G.O. which permits authorities to nominate private bodies other than farmers' organisations constituted under Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Farmers' Management of Irrigation Systems Act, 2000 (Tamil Nadu Act 7 of 2001) to perform kudimaramath works.

He further directed Collectors to make arrangements for immediate constitution of managing committees wherever necessary. He also directed the PWD to call for a holistic plan from the respective Water Users Associations to identify catchment areas of water bodies, inlet and outlet channels and ensure that encroachments and Karuvelam trees present there are removed.

The judge further suggested the planting of trees at the bunds of water bodies as part of Kudimaramath works saying it will help in strengthening the bunds as well as demarcating boundaries. Citing an order passed by the court in September 2017, he also told the government to upload data of all water bodies, including their latitudinal and longitudinal extents, boundaries, sketch, capacity, maintenance works with estimates, survey and encroachment details, on its website for public view. The website should also contain a chat box so that viewers can leave their comments and feedback, he added.

Reference to mythology

Earlier, Justice Swaminathan stated that Kudimaramath is a part of Tamil cultural heritage. In the past, Kudimaramath works were announced through tom-tom and one person from each household used to participate in it, he said. There is also evidence of this practice in Hindu Mythology, he added and narrated the story behind Puttu Thiruvizha celebrated every year in Madurai, according to which Lord Shiva took part in kudimaramath activity at the request of one elderly devotee, Vanthiyammai, during King Pandiya's reign.