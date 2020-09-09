STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Key suspect in Ganeshan muder case nabbed

The police have named Venkatesan (29) and his brother Aravind (25), both history-sheeters, and Katta Senthil, who has a case against him for attempt to murder, in the FIR.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Tuesday arrested Venkatesan, a prime suspect in the murder of G Ganeshan (54) that rocked Puducherry on Monday. Ganeshan was a close associate of K Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister. Search is on for three other members who were part of the gang that murdered Ganeshan.

The police have named Venkatesan (29) and his brother Aravind (25), both history-sheeters, and Katta Senthil, who has a case against him for attempt to murder, in the First Information Report (FIR).

Ganeshan, a former deputy chief executive officer in Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Puducherry, was serving at the office of Parliamentary Secretary for the past few years. He was also playing an active political role as the deputy of MLA Lakshminarayanan.

The incident happened when Ganeshan was riding on a bike to his house in Chinnayapuram on Monday when a gang intercepted and assaulted him with a knife and casuarina stick on his head, neck and right hand, causing severe injuries. After the gang members managed to flee the place. When he was taken to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment, he was declared brought dead. After the postmortem on Tuesday, his body was taken for cremation. Ganeshan was involved in mediating between rival groups to iron out differences and maintain peace in the area, which itself is believed to be a reason behind his murder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp