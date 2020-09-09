Key suspect in Ganeshan muder case nabbed

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Police on Tuesday arrested Venkatesan, a prime suspect in the murder of G Ganeshan (54) that rocked Puducherry on Monday. Ganeshan was a close associate of K Lakshminarayanan, Parliamentary Secretary to Chief Minister. Search is on for three other members who were part of the gang that murdered Ganeshan.

The police have named Venkatesan (29) and his brother Aravind (25), both history-sheeters, and Katta Senthil, who has a case against him for attempt to murder, in the First Information Report (FIR).

Ganeshan, a former deputy chief executive officer in Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Puducherry, was serving at the office of Parliamentary Secretary for the past few years. He was also playing an active political role as the deputy of MLA Lakshminarayanan.

The incident happened when Ganeshan was riding on a bike to his house in Chinnayapuram on Monday when a gang intercepted and assaulted him with a knife and casuarina stick on his head, neck and right hand, causing severe injuries. After the gang members managed to flee the place. When he was taken to Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment, he was declared brought dead. After the postmortem on Tuesday, his body was taken for cremation. Ganeshan was involved in mediating between rival groups to iron out differences and maintain peace in the area, which itself is believed to be a reason behind his murder.