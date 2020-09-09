STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai: Demand for Microbiology courses goes up

Due to the pandemic, the demand for microbiology courses has increased as it is evident from the number of applicants for such courses in the city colleges.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Due to the pandemic, the demand for microbiology courses has increased as it is evident from the number of applicants for such courses in the city colleges.

Under Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), The American College and Thiagarajar College are offering UG and PG programmes. Both colleges have received more than 1,000 applications each for B Sc Microbiology course and it is 50 per cent higher than previous year’s number. Sources said the pandemic motivated the students to choose microbiology course.

Speaking to TNIE, J Immanuel Suresh, Microbiology Assistant Professor for PG students in American College, said, the college usually receives 500 applications for B Sc Microbiology course for the 45 available seats. “We used to get 200 applications for M Sc Microbiology as against the 25 seats. This year, the department has received more than 1,000 applications for the UG course and 400 for the PG course. The college has got special permission to take in 78 UG students and 45 PG students,” he said.

“Microbiologists use their knowledge to avoid/treat the diseases caused by microbes, and develop new technologies to improve our life span. They work as biomedical scientists in hospitals and laboratories. They have great opportunities in the research domain across the world. Covid is certainly the reason for the increase in the demand for the course,” he said.

Similarly, Thiagarajar College received 1,200 applications for B Sc Microbiology and more than 200 applications for M Sc Microbiology. Speaking to TNIE, R M Murugappan, HOD of Microbiology Department, Thiagarajar College, said students excelling in the discipline have great career opportunities upon the completion of course.

“Microbiologists work in specimen collection and transportation, provide their expertise in testing the swabs for Covid test. Their knowledge will come in handy while managing a vast number of samples to be processed,” he added.

Microbiology Madurai Kamaraj University
