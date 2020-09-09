STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No treatment, Covid-19 patient in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district sent back home

In his petition, activist S P Muthuraman said that the condition of the 49-year-old patient, who is now at his house in Alwarkurichi, is critical.

Coronavirus Testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A Tenkasi-based activist submitted a petitioned to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami accusing the Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) of discharging a Covid-19 patient in three days without providing treatment. 

In his petition, activist S P Muthuraman said that the condition of the 49-year-old patient, who is now at his house in Alwarkurichi, is critical. “He was admitted to the hospital on September 3 after he developed symptoms of Covid-19.

Later, he was tested positive for the virus infection. However, without providing treatment to the patient, the hospital authorities discharged him on September 9 stating that he tested negative,” read the petition.

After the petition to the Chief Minister went viral in social media, the heath officials brought the patient back to the hospital for further treatment on Tuesday. The officials said that the patient was weak when he was brought back to the hospital. “However, he was conscious and responded to the oral comments,” they added.

