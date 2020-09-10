20-day-old child sold for Rs 80,000 near Pollachi; 3 held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested three persons, including a couple and a mediator, for selling a 20-day-old male child for Rs 80,000 near Pollachi on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as S Rajeshkumar (43), his wife Gokila (42) of Chettipalayam, and S Paulina (41) of Puliyankandi near Aliyar. They were booked under section 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

According to Aliyar Police, as the couple had no child even ten years after their marriage, they reportedly shared their grievance with Paulina, who sells tender coconuts near Aliyar Dam.

They told the woman that they are even ready to buy a child. Police said that the woman assured the couple that she would be arranging a male child for Rs 2 lakh from Murugavel - Sudha couple of Angalakurichi near Pollachi.

However, Rajeshkumar, who works as a labourer in a lathe workshop in Coimbatore, reportedly said that he could afford only Rs 80,000. The baby's parents sealed the deal for the amount Rajeshkumar quoted, police said.

On receiving the sum, the parents handed over their baby to Rajeshkumar through Paulina on September 6. The matter came to light through neighbours of Murugavel - Sudha couple.

They reported the transaction to the Child Helpline number in Chennai. Subsequently, the District Child Protection Unit at Coimbatore was informed on Tuesday.

A complaint was lodged in Aliyar Police Station by District Officer of Child Protection Unit Angeline.

Speaking to TNIE, Valparai DSP M Vivekananthan said, "Murugavel - Sudha couple has three children: one boy and two girls. Recently Sudha gave birth to another male child. Murugavel is suffering from Lymphatic filariasis disease. Due to the financial instability, they informed Paulina that they were ready to give the child for adoption or sell it."

"Despite Paulina playing a mediator, she did not get a commission for the sale," the official said.

Officials from the District Child Protection Unit said that the baby was rescued from the Chettipalayam couple and admitted to Government Pollachi Hospital.

"As the baby's parents expressed inability to maintain, we have decided to adopt the child through 'home for children' in Coimbatore," said the officials. Police said that they have not registered a case against the parents considering their situation and the future of their three children.