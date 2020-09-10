CM Palaniswami promises new Arts & Science college for Vanur

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that a new arts and science college will be established in Vanur and admissions for the college will commence by this year. He made the announcement during his visit to Villupuram on Wednesday.

In a function organised at the Collectorate here, he inaugurated 1,508 projects completed at a cost of `102.55 crore and laid the foundation for 398 new projects worth `836.8 crore. He also inaugurated the distribution of welfare assistance worth `15.95 crore to 6,427 beneficiaries.

While chairing a meeting with officials regarding development works and Covid-prevention measures, Palaniswami said, “Tamil Nadu leads the country in the number of students pursuing higher studies. Many schools in Villupuram district have been upgraded by our government.

Based on the request from Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, a government law college was established in Villupuram with all advanced facilities including a library, which is second largest after the library in Bangalore, housing a large number of law books worth Rs 5 crore. Already, a woman arts and science college has been opened in Villupuram, and a new building was constructed for the Tamil Nadu Open University.

oversees the exhibition set up at the

Collectorate on Wednesday

Soon, approval will be given for a teachers’ education college here.” He further said: “Since Villupuram is close to Chennai, many people travel frequently between the two places. People returning from Chennai and other States led to an increase in Covid cases in the district, but the district administration took effective action to control the infection.

As per expert advice, adequate medicines, staff and equipment were kept ready and required treatments were also given. We will open 2,000 mini-clinics across the State with one doctor, one nurse and one assistant. While private hospitals hesitated to admit patients due to Covid fear, the government ensured that people got necessary treatments.” The CM took the opportunity to praise the farmers of the district, while highlighting the schemes drawn up by the government to support farmers. “As Chennai is close to this district, farmers earn by sending vegetables to Chennai.

Guava fruits cultivated in Thiruvennainallur are exported to various places. Because of new government schemes, and with the support of nature, Tamil Nadu has topped the table in food grains production. A food park in Tindivanam is coming up and will provide jobs for 4,000 people and another food park has been proposed in Pelakuppam. A multi-storied warehouse is being planned in Gingee and our government had given the first-ever relief to farmers when they got affected by drought a couple of years back.” He further said: “Through Kudimaramathu works, lakes have been deepened. Funds have been allotted for renovation of Veedur Dam and Nandhan Canal Project.

A geo park will be set-up in 50 acres of land at Thiruvakkarai. Also, free plots have been sanctioned to 53 journalists in Villupuram district. Villupuram Municipality is celebrating its centenary year and based on minister Shanmugam’s request, a `50-crore special fund has been allocated for development works. Funds have been allotted for Kazhuveli lake development as well.

A desalination project is under consideration at Koonimedu near Marakanam, and it will benefit seven lakh households in Villupuram, Tindivanam, Marakanam, Kaanai, Koliyanur, Ulundurpet and Vikrawandi.” Ulundurpet MLA R Kumaraguru and Villupuram Collector A Annadurai also took part in the meeting.