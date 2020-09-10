STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Palaniswami promises new Arts & Science college for Vanur

Palaniswami praises farmers of Villupuram district, claims Tamil Nadu tops the table in food grains production; food park to come up in Pelakuppam

Published: 10th September 2020 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inspects the Science Park in Tiruvannamalai

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that a new arts and science college will be established in Vanur and admissions for the college will commence by this year. He made the announcement during his visit to Villupuram on Wednesday.    

In a function organised at the Collectorate here, he inaugurated 1,508 projects completed at a cost of `102.55 crore and laid the foundation for 398 new projects worth `836.8 crore. He also inaugurated the distribution of welfare assistance worth `15.95 crore to 6,427 beneficiaries.

While chairing a meeting with officials regarding development works and Covid-prevention measures, Palaniswami said, “Tamil Nadu leads the country in the number of students pursuing higher studies. Many schools in Villupuram district have been upgraded by our government.

Based on the request from Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, a government law college was established in Villupuram with all advanced facilities including a library, which is second largest after the library in Bangalore, housing a large number of law books worth Rs 5 crore. Already, a woman arts and science college has been opened in Villupuram, and a new building was constructed for the Tamil Nadu Open University.

oversees the exhibition set up at the
Collectorate on Wednesday

Soon, approval will be given for a teachers’ education college here.” He further said: “Since Villupuram is close to Chennai, many people travel frequently between the two places. People returning from Chennai and other States led to an increase in Covid cases in the district, but the district administration took effective action to control the infection.

As per expert advice, adequate medicines, staff and equipment were kept ready and required treatments were also given. We will open 2,000 mini-clinics across the State with one doctor, one nurse and one assistant. While private hospitals hesitated to admit patients due to Covid fear, the government ensured that people got necessary treatments.” The CM took the opportunity to praise the farmers of the district, while highlighting the schemes drawn up by the government to support farmers. “As Chennai is close to this district, farmers earn by sending vegetables to Chennai.

Guava fruits cultivated in Thiruvennainallur are exported to various places. Because of new government schemes, and with the support of nature, Tamil Nadu has topped the table in food grains production. A food park in Tindivanam is coming up and will provide jobs for 4,000 people and another food park has been proposed in Pelakuppam. A multi-storied warehouse is being planned in Gingee and our government had given the first-ever relief to farmers when they got affected by drought a couple of years back.” He further said: “Through Kudimaramathu works, lakes have been deepened. Funds have been allotted for renovation of Veedur Dam and Nandhan Canal Project.

A geo park will be set-up in 50 acres of land at Thiruvakkarai. Also, free plots have been sanctioned to 53 journalists in Villupuram district. Villupuram Municipality is celebrating its centenary year and based on minister Shanmugam’s request, a `50-crore special fund has been allocated for development works. Funds have been allotted for Kazhuveli lake development as well.

A desalination project is under consideration at Koonimedu near Marakanam, and it will benefit seven lakh households in Villupuram, Tindivanam, Marakanam, Kaanai, Koliyanur, Ulundurpet and Vikrawandi.” Ulundurpet MLA R Kumaraguru and Villupuram Collector A Annadurai also took part in the meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vanur Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp