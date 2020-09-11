Assistant professor held for sexual harassment

By Express News Service

VELLORE: An assistant professor was arrested on Thursday for alleged sexual harassment of a college student in Gudiyattam in Vellore district.

Police sources said Ramesh (38), working as the assistant professor of English in Government Thirumagal Mill’s College in Gudiyattam, had asked a girl student - aged 19 years - to meet him at the college regarding a project work on September 8.

When she had gone to meet him, Ramesh allegedly sexually harassed her. The girl lodged a complaint with the Gudiyattam all women police against the lecturer. Following a probe, the police arrested Ramesh, under the TN Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.