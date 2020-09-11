STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid positivity rate in TN below 10 percent: Health Minister Vijayabaskar

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday said the test positivity rate in the State is less than 10 per cent, except in Krishnagiri and Cuddalore districts.

Published: 11th September 2020 03:20 AM

healthcare worker

A health care worker collecting samples for COVID-19 testing. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday said the test positivity rate in the State is less than 10 per cent, except in Krishnagiri and Cuddalore districts. Speaking to reporters at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital,

he said, “Only in Krishnagiri and Cuddalore, the positivity rate is 11.7 per cent, and we will be bring it under control in a day or two. In districts where cases are high, we are conducting fever camps, and doing aggressive testing. We are also tracing for Influenza-Like-Illness cases on field.”

‘Fine will be imposed on violators’
Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said fine will be imposed on those violating social distancing norm and not wearing masks. He also said people were found flouting the norms

Min Speaks

  • Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday said that the State would follow ICMR protocol for Oxford University’s Covishield vaccine trials
  • “As more relaxations are in place, beds also should be increased in private hospitals to meet the demand,” the minister said
  • He also made an appeal to the public to reach hospitals before symptoms worsen

