Covid positivity rate in TN below 10 percent: Health Minister Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday said the test positivity rate in the State is less than 10 per cent, except in Krishnagiri and Cuddalore districts. Speaking to reporters at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital,

he said, “Only in Krishnagiri and Cuddalore, the positivity rate is 11.7 per cent, and we will be bring it under control in a day or two. In districts where cases are high, we are conducting fever camps, and doing aggressive testing. We are also tracing for Influenza-Like-Illness cases on field.”

‘Fine will be imposed on violators’

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said fine will be imposed on those violating social distancing norm and not wearing masks. He also said people were found flouting the norms

