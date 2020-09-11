DMK MP, BJP leader agree to hold live TV debate on Hindi 'imposition' in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dharmapuri DMK MP S Senthil Kumar and BJP state vice president K Annamalai have agreed to participate in a live debate on a television channel over the alleged Hindi imposition in the state.

A few days ago, former-cop-turned-politician Annamalai accused the DMK of playing language politics. He said the DMK was trying to hoodwink the public by giving them a distorted version of the issue.

ALSO READ: Maker of ‘Hindi Theriyathu Poda’ T-shirt alleges he's receiving threatening calls

Claiming that the principal opposition party was hampering the career growth of youngsters by preventing them from learning an additional language, Annamalai said he challenged DMK leaders for a live debate. In response, DMK MP Senthil Kumar on Friday tweeted that he is ready to have an open debate with Annamalai.

Following this, several Tamil television channels and YouTube channels have approached the duo to conduct a live debate.

“We need a television channel to approach us as we don’t own any. We also need a moderator. Any debate needs a moderator to keep it decent and dignified. Once we have people contacting us, we will decide,” Annamalai tweeted.

Responding to Annamalai, Senthil Kumar said, “10 media persons have contacted me. Asked them to coordinate with you. Kindly finalize and let me know soon…… If you are preoccupied, I have no problem to come to your place.”