Mother-son booked for sexual assault of minor

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 17-year-old boy and his mother were booked by the Silaiman police after the former reportedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl after confining her at his house for two days. Both the suspects are absconding.

According to the police, the victim and the minor boy, who is a daily wage labourer, reside in the same neighbourhood in Sakkimangalam. After the girl, a school dropout, repeatedly rejected the boy’s marriage proposal, he reportedly abducted her and took her to his house on Saturday. She was enroute to her relative’s house when the incident took place, added the police.

Locking her inside the house, the boy’s mother reportedly thrashed her whenever she refused to follow her orders. The minor boy sexually assaulted the girl for two days. Later, he dropped her at her house on Monday. After the girl informed her father about the incident, he lodged a complaint with the Silaiman police, which registered a case on Wednesday under Section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act and under Sections 366, 342 and 323 of the IPC.