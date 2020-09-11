STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 5,519 coronavirus cases, 77 deaths

While Chennai district reported 987 cases, neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts reported 297, 132 and 312 cases respectively.

coronavirus

Healthcare workers carrying out Covid-19 testing at kiosks in Madurai. (Photo | EPS/K.K. Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 5,519 Covid-19 cases and 77 deaths taking the State’s tally to 4,91,571 and toll to 8,231 on Friday.

While Chennai district reported 987 cases, neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts reported 297, 132 and 312 cases respectively. Coimbatore recorded 394 cases, Cuddalore 289, Salem 298 and Tiruvannamalai 296 cases. The State tested 84,893 samples and 82,891 people on the day.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, another government lab, ESIC Medical College and PGIMER in Chennai and a private lab, Krishna MRI and CT in Vellore, have recently received approval for Covid testing.

As many as 6,006 people were discharged on the day, taking the total number of people discharged to 4,35,422. Among the deceased, three did not have any comorbid conditions.

