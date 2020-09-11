YouTube channel launched by Puducherry health department to raise awareness on COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Puducherry health department has launched a YouTube channel to create awareness about the pandemic as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao inaugurated the channel, “Health Department, Puducherry” on Friday. The channel would make people aware of various facts about COVID-19, share experiences of individuals who recovered from the infection and equip people with the advice of medical experts, according to an official release.

There are also proposals to upload COVID related audio visual content created by people on the channel. In addition, the department has also planned to telecast special programmes to raise awareness through local cable TV channels.

Meanwhile, 504 more people tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 died in the Union territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.

According to the COVID 19 status for Friday released by the Health Minister, 438 new cases were reported in Puducherry region, 35 in Karaikal, 27 in Yanam and four in Mahe. As many as 394 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. All the twelve deaths were in the Puducherry region.

Presently, 1429 people are being treated in hospitals in Puducherry region, 103 in Karaikal, 183 in Yanam and 27 in Mahe. Another 3136 cases are under home isolation in all the four regions of the Union territory.

So far, 19026 people were infected by the virus of which 13783 were treated and discharged and 365 died, leaving 4878 active cases.