580 fake PM KISAN accounts identified in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Agriculture department officials on Thursday weeded out around 580 fake accounts attached to Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) scheme in the district on Thursday. The officials said that all these accounts, which belong to beneficiaries who are not farmers, have been frozen after recovering `11 lakh. Sources privy to the matter said that a total of 85,000 applications have been received for the scheme in Erode. Of these, 4,250 applications are suspected to be fake.