Covid-19: Puducherry clamps lockdown in 11 new containment zones

All Shops, establishments, individual units, and private offices would remain closed and no transportation except that permitted by the government will be allowed.

Published: 12th September 2020 08:13 PM

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

Puducherry in COVID-19 times. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: District collector T Arun has declared lockdown measures in 11 containment zones from September 14 to 20 in view of an increase in the number of active cases reported in the area.

The localities where the lockdown will be observed are Muthalamman Koil Street, Pavazha Nagar, Pavendar Street, Karamanikuppam and Nanbargal Nagar in Oulgaret under Reddiarpalayam PHC, Mettu Street, Katterikuppam PHC, VOC Nagar in Irulansandhi under Bahour PHC, Car Street in Thilaspet under  Mettupalayam PHC, Ambedkar Street, Madukkarai Main Road, and Mariamman Koil Street all in Abishegapakkam under Abishegapakkam PHC, Second Cross Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, New Saram under Kosapalayam PHC and Bharathidasan Street, and Ashok Nagar under Lawspet PHC.

All Shops, establishments, individual units, and private offices would remain closed and no transportation except that permitted by the government will be allowed.

Government offices, hospitals, clinics, pharmacy, and milk booths are exempted from the restrictions. Vegetables and grocery shops will be opened from 6 am to 12 noon.

Comments

