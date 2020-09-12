Scolded for using mobile phone, schoolgirl ends life

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Class XII student allegedly died by suicide after consuming cow dung powder near Annur on Thursday after she was scolded by her father for spending more time on mobile phone. The deceased was identified as Gokilavani (17).

On Thursday, she was found in an unconscious state and taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police said that the deceased could have taken this extreme decision after she had a fight with her father over excessive use of mobile phone in lieu of studies.

When the father tried to snatch it, the gadget got damaged, following which she allegedly ended her life. Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on State Health Department’s helpline number 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050 or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention — Prana helpline — 1800-121-203040.

