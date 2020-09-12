Talks with Kerala on water issues progressing well: TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The talks with Kerala government on the Parambikulam-Azhiyar project and the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha scheme are progressing well, according to the Tamil Nadu officials who took part in the discussion at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

“A step forward has been taken during today’s discussions. The next round of talks is likely to take place in Chennai soon. Kerala is agreeing in principle to the Padiyar-Punnampuzha scheme. Kerala has asked for sharing of data like the place of the dam, water sharing information, etc., Tamil Nadu government will give the information within a week,” official sources told Express.

“In the Parambikulam-Azhiyar project, we have discussed the new Anaimalayar dam, Neerar-Nallar Multi-purpose project and other issues. If these projects are completed, Tamil Nadu would get more water. We have prepared a schedule for water sharing in this regard and Kerala will get back on this,” added the source. In the morning session, the Parambikulam-Aliyar project was taken up and in the evening, the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project was discussed.