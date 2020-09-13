Arts & Science college intake to be increased by 20 percent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has allowed 20 per cent increase in the intake of students into government arts and science colleges for the 2020-21 academic year.

The decision comes after a surge in applications by aspirants, said an order signed by S Apoorva, the principal secretary to the higher education department.

Officials with the department said that this year several students from rural areas and disadvantaged segments of the society have applied for admission in government arts and science colleges. In this scenario, it may be difficult for many students to get admission.

The government had permitted a 20 per cent increase in intake in the previous academic year as well. Universities that wish to expand their intake have been asked to write to the higher education department.

