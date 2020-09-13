CCB sleuths raid houses of Senthil Balaji’s kin, PA

By Express News Service

KARUR: Central Crime Branch sleuths conducted searches at residences of two personal assistants of DMK Karur district in-charge Senthil Balaji in Karur with regard to a complaint filed against him during his tenure as the transport minister.

A team of 10 CCB officials went to the residences of Shanmugam(40), PA Karthik (35) and Subramaniyam (40). Shanmugam and Karthik are his former PAs, and they both were not there at their residence, so the sleuths inquired their family members. Later, the officials went to Subramaniyam’s house in Moorthipalayam but returned empty handed.

The raid was conducted after a complaint was filed by Ganesh Kumar from Chennai, who had alleged that the minister had collected `1.52 crore from 81 persons, promising jobs in the transport department.

Initially, the case was registered at the Madras HC, which was later transferred to the special court that was formed to deal with cases against sitting MLAs and MPs. Aravakurichi MLA V Senthil Balaji was the Transport Minister between 2011 and 2016.

