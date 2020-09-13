Despite assurance of a separate room, COVID positive NEET aspirant in TN denied entry to write exam

Aravind Raj By

KARUR: An 18-year-old boy from Vellakovil of Tiruppur district, who arrived in Karur for giving his NEET exam, was denied entry as he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, students had to take a COVID-19 test before the date of the exam. In this NEET aspirant's case, the 18-year-old was tested positive a few days back.

A resident of Vellakovil of Tiruppur district, the boy who arrived at the VSB college at Paramathi union in Karur, was hence restricted from entering the examination hall on Sunday.

Despite the uproar in Tamil Nadu against conducting NEET amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, around 2,000 students from various districts including Karur, Tiruppur, Dindugul, Erode and Namkkal wrote the exam in the three centres that were set up in Karur on Sunday.

According to sources, "despite being positive for COVID-19, the boy was told he will be allowed to take up the NEET in a separate room at the examination centre."

With this information, the boy travelled all the way from Tiruppur to Karur to take up his NEET exam. But on his arrival, he was denied entry and was restricted from writing the exams.

With the boy being marked absent for the exam, the officials refused to comment on whether he will be allowed to take up the exam on a different date.

Meanwhile, e​ducational activists have urged the centre to allot a separate day for students who missed the exam on Sunday due to COVID-19.

