STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In a span of 24 hours, three TN youngsters end life fearing failure in NEET

While Durga left behind a note attributing her death to exam fear, officials are probing if the reason is the same in the case of the other two students.

Published: 13th September 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

M Jothi Sri Durga’s mother

By Express News Service

MADURAI/DHARMAPURI/NAMAKKAL: Three youngsters who were preparing to write the common medical entrance test NEET have died by suicide on the eve of exam, triggering shock and outrage across the State. The deceased have been identified as Jothi Sri Durga (19) of Madurai, M Adithya (20) of Dharmapuri, and M Mothilal (21) of Namakkal. While Durga left behind a note attributing her death to exam fear, officials are probing if the reason is the same in the case of the other two students.

Durga was found dead by her parents on Saturday morning. “She seemed normal on Friday night, when she returned to her room for studies after dinner. In the morning, we found that our bedroom door was locked from the outside. After much struggle, we came out and found our daughter dead,” says the girl’s father Murugasundaram, who works as a sub-inspector.

Durga has left behind a letter and an audio clip. “I have prepared well but what if I fail? I may not fail but what if I do not get a seat?” the teenager is heard asking in the audio clip. “You expect a lot from me. I fear I will disappoint you,” were her final words to her parents. Mentioned multiple times in her letter was the phrase: “I am tired.” In the second case, M Adithya, a 20-year-old aspirant from Dharmapuri was found dead at his home on Saturday evening. Adithya, who was taking the test for a second time, had attended private coaching in Bengaluru. His mother claims he had performed well in the mock test conducted by his coaching centre.

Late in the evening, Mothilal, a 21-year-old aspirant, appearing for NEET for the third time, was found dead in his room in Tiruchengode area of Namakkal. On Saturday night, the boy went to his room. When he did not come out for a while, the parents panicked and broke open the door to find that the boy had committed suicide. “We are yet to confirm whether the boy committed suicide due to NEET exam fear. The exact details will be known only after police investigation,” said the Collector.

‘Heart-breaking’, says CM
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed condolences to the bereaved family on Saturday. He said, “It is heart-breaking to see students take such extreme steps. There are countless ways to succeed in life.” 

TAGS
NEET NEET aspirants suicide Tamil Nadu
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp