NEET across Tamil Nadu on Sunday amid political opposition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid opposition from both the ruling party and the opposition, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on Sunday at 238 centres across the State.

A total of 1,17,990 candidates have registered for the test in the state, said School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Saturday.

This year, there is 12.4 per cent decline in enrolment for NEET in Tamil Nadu as opposed to 5 per cent dip in the country.

Data shows that the number of applicants in the state has come down from 1,34,714 candidates in 2019 to 1,17,990 this year.