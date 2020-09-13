Such extreme steps heart-breaking: EPS on NEET aspirant's suicide

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and various political party leaders extended their condolence to the family of the 19-year-old medical aspirant Jothi Sri Durga in Madurai. Palaniswami said, “It is heart-breaking to see students take such extreme steps.”

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he is sad that students, who are the pillars of future, are resorting to such extreme steps. He advised students to persevere and face all hurdles bravely.

He also requested parents to support their children. MDMK leader Vaiko expressed that he was shocked to hear about the suicide. He also blamed the Central government for the aspirant’s death. PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also expressed his grief over the student’s death. “The Central government should come forward to cancel NEET at least in Tamil Nadu alone,” he urged.

Outrage outpours over suicides

With three NEET-related suicides rocking the State on the eve of the national-level examination, politicians from both ruling party and the opposition expressed grief over the incidents