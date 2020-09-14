STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19 cases in Puducherry cross 20,000 with 414 fresh cases

As many as 414 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, 423 in the Puducherry region,20 from Karaikal. 

Published: 14th September 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 cases in Puducherry has crossed 20,000 with 414 fresh cases and nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total cases to 20,226, active cases to 4805, recovered cases to 15027, and 394 deaths

According to the COVID 19 status released by the health department on Monday, 308 new cases were reported in the Puducherry region,74 in Karaikal,29 in Yanam, and three in the Mahe region. Among the nine deaths, eight are from the Puducherry region and one in the Karaikal region.

Presently,1721 persons are being treated in hospitals of which 1411 are in the Puducherry region,88 in Karaikal,203 in Yanam, and 19 in Mahe region. Another 3084 positive cases are under home isolation, of which 2665 are in Puducherry, 290 in Karaikal, 120 in Yanam, and nine in Mahe.

As many as 414 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, 423 in the Puducherry region,20 from Karaikal. 

The case fatality is 1.95 percent and the recovery rate is 74.30 percent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp