COVID-19 cases in Puducherry cross 20,000 with 414 fresh cases

PUDUCHERRY: COVID-19 cases in Puducherry has crossed 20,000 with 414 fresh cases and nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the total cases to 20,226, active cases to 4805, recovered cases to 15027, and 394 deaths

According to the COVID 19 status released by the health department on Monday, 308 new cases were reported in the Puducherry region,74 in Karaikal,29 in Yanam, and three in the Mahe region. Among the nine deaths, eight are from the Puducherry region and one in the Karaikal region.

Presently,1721 persons are being treated in hospitals of which 1411 are in the Puducherry region,88 in Karaikal,203 in Yanam, and 19 in Mahe region. Another 3084 positive cases are under home isolation, of which 2665 are in Puducherry, 290 in Karaikal, 120 in Yanam, and nine in Mahe.

As many as 414 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, 423 in the Puducherry region,20 from Karaikal.

The case fatality is 1.95 percent and the recovery rate is 74.30 percent.