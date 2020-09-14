DMK chief MK Stalin, MDMK's Vaiko condole death of CPM leader K Thangavelu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin and MDMK Chief Vaiko condoled the death of CPM leader and former MLA K Thangavelu. Born in a poor family, he rose to the position of union leader and immersed himself in the Marxist Communist party, said the statement from Stalin.

Thangavelu had served as the Coimbatore district secretary for 11 years. He had represented Tirupur South Assembly constituency in 2011-16. "The party has lost someone who had facts regarding various issues plaguing the working class, at his fingertips," the statement added.

Vaiko expressed his condolences to his family and termed his death an irreparable loss to the Marxist Communist party and Tamil Nadu. "He had earned respect and goodwill from all parties," he said.