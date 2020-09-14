PMK opposes extension to ONGC drilling project in Cauvery basin
CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said the party was opposed to the extension granted to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) by the Centre to carry out exploratory drilling in the Cauvery basin until 2023. Although the Cauvery delta has been declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, ONGC’s attempts to drill new oil wells is an unforgivable move, he said.