PMK opposes extension to ONGC drilling project in Cauvery basin

Although the Cauvery delta has been declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, ONGC’s attempts to drill new oil wells is an unforgivable move, he said.

Published: 14th September 2020 05:02 AM

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Sunday said the party was opposed to the extension granted to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) by the Centre to carry out exploratory drilling in the Cauvery basin until 2023. Although the Cauvery delta has been declared a Protected Special Agricultural Zone, ONGC’s attempts to drill new oil wells is an unforgivable move, he said. 

