Public servants should be model citizens: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that public servants should lead a honest and moral life and set example to society, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to set aside punishment awarded to a police head constable for unauthorised absence and other charges.

In his order, Justice R Suresh Kumar observed, "Compared with an ordinary citizen, a government employee, especially a member of the disciplined services, should be a more legal and moral person, as he or she very often in their official duty, have to deal with so many sensitive and important issues which include issues relating to immoral, illegal and unscrupulous persons or members of the society."

Unless the member of the disciplined force faces it with integrity and honesty without any moral turpitude, the society will lose faith on the system, he added.